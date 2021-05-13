Samsung Blockchain Wallet now supports hardware wallets like Ledger Nano

Samsung Galaxy phones have long had a feature called Samsung Blockchain Wallet, which is a Knox-secured place to store your cryptocurrency private keys. Now, Samsung has announced that the app supports hardware wallets like the Ledger Nano S.

The announcement comes from Samsung’s blog:

Samsung Electronics announced that blockchain users can now manage and trade virtual assets from third-party wallets on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The update makes it easier for blockchain users to access and process transactions by importing virtual assets stored on select cold hardware wallets to the Samsung Blockchain Wallet available on most Galaxy smartphones.

Up to this point, Ledger Nano S and Nano X users could of course use those wallets with Ledger’s official Android app, but this update is bringing those two wallets into the fold on Samsung’s own built-in blockchain solution.

There’s not really much all that unique about Samsung’s implementation as compared to various cryptocurrency wallets you can download from the Play Store. However, Samsung’s offerings come with additional protection from Samsung Knox and the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), and you can also protect your files with Private Share.

Samsung Blockchain Wallet app on Samsung phones support many of the most popular assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ethereum-based ERC tokens, and more.